Prominent "haunted house" on Cambie is put on the market for $26 million

A four-storey single-family home on the corner of Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue has just hit the market again — this time for a whopping $26 million.

The property was purchased several years ago by Pennyfarthing, and within the last year, Vancouver City Council approved the rezoning application for 4118-4138 Cambie Street — the southeast corner of the intersection of Cambie Street and West King Edward Avenue.

The site is currently occupied by two single-family homes.

The listing is being managed by Avison Young and includes this description:

“This premier development site is located adjacent to the King Edward Canada Line Station in the highly desirable Cambie Corridor area of Vancouver. The development opportunity is heightened by the previous two development applications achieving a 2.94 FSR (for rental and/or strata condominiums). This offering presents a developer with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a residential property in an A+ transit-oriented location near Vancouver’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Park.”

The home on the property has a rather spooky history and is said to be one of Vancouver’s most haunted locations. It has long been vacant following an apparent murder on the property.

Daily Hive previously wrote about the various haunted stories relating to this property:

It sits on a First Nations burial ground: Legend has it that the original settlers of these lands don’t want you disturbing their final resting place.

The couple, the baby, and the crib : The new occupants of the house put their baby in its crib one night. They went back to their rooms, and soon after, they heard the baby screaming and crying. The couple ran into the nursery to find the baby at the edge of the window sill.

The family that just moved in : A new family that finished their big move into the house went out for dinner. But when they returned, they found all of their luggage and clothes folded and packed neatly, and they took it as an ominous sign warning them to leave.

The family on the lawn: A new family had just moved in and was going to sleep in their new home. The next day, they woke up on the lawn with all their boxes and suitcases next to them.

The woman in the window: A passerby on a bike saw a “For Sale” sign on the front lawn. The realtor had just finished an open house, locked up, and was leaving for the day. The passerby asked if the house had been sold, she replied, “No, not yet. Not much interest in this place, if you know what I mean.” Moments later, the passerby saw a lady-like figure passing by the second-storey window.

With files from Kenneth Chan