Vancouver radio host critiques $800 "hall area" rental listing (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A ridiculous rental listing offering a shared “hall area” caught the attention of a Vancouver radio host who offered some “slight judgment” on it.

That judgment came from Angela Valiant, host of The Angela Valiant Show on Sonic Radio, thanks to some details shared in the Facebook Marketplace listing.

The rental listing is for a one-bedroom apartment at Denman and Robson streets, a primetime location. As the ad states, “just a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Stanley park.”

What isn’t so beautiful is the listing itself and what is on offer for $800 per month.

“Looking for convenient shared space hall area for rent in the heart of downtown Vancouver?” the listing asks.

“I’m looking to rent out the hall area with partitioned or without, for $800 including utility, hydro and wifi.”

The ad suggests the rental is only available for a single occupant and “no party no smoke.”

Things got real when Valiant brought Harry Potter into the equation.

you know there’s a problem when Vancouver Rentals are now worse than Harry Potter living under the stairs@ngelavaliant pic.twitter.com/DvcGF7Iv2I — SONiC (@sonicradio) February 28, 2023

Pictures don’t make it clear what the potential renter is getting.

It also isn’t clear what “shared” means in the rental listing.

There’s a picture of an actual hallway and another view of a larger living room area with a cot-sized bed in it.

The way it is written, it sounds like the hall area the renter would be getting for $800 a month would be shared, which makes it an even worse deal.

Whether the rental is offering the entire living room area or just the hall, does $800 seem fair?

As Valiant pointed out on the radio, maybe there is someone out there who this Vancouver hall rental is perfect for, but if that’s you, reach out. We have questions.