Near where the attack took place. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Police are sharing details about a groping incident that led to the victim chasing down her alleged attacker before the suspect was arrested.

According to a media release from the Vancouver Police Department, the suspect was arrested last night after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman moments earlier.

The victim is a 32-year-old woman who was walking alone near Main Street and East 62nd Avenue, a quiet residential area in South Vancouver, shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Police say she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by a stranger.

The suspect then tried to run away, but she chased after him and drew attention to him by calling out for help.

Two men in a nearby house heard her calls for help and came outside as the suspect was fleeing into the yard when they performed a citizen’s arrest.

“The Good Samaritans took custody of the suspect while the woman called 911, and our officers arrived moments later to take custody of the man.”

According to VPD Sergeant Steve Addison, police seized the man’s clothes and a car that was parked nearby, and officers are now canvassing the neighbourhood for both witnesses and security video.

The suspect in the alleged Vancouver groping attack is a 34-year-old who police believe lives in the neighbourhood. He has not yet been formally charged and isn’t due back in court until January 25, 2025.

“This woman showed courage, poise, and presence of mind after being attacked by a complete stranger,” Addison added.