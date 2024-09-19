Have you lost your BC driver’s licence, passport, care card, credit card, or bank card? Police recently discovered a massive haul of stolen items inside a Metro Vancouver residence, so there might be a chance yours has been found.

The New Westminster Police Department said they discovered 8,000 pieces of stolen mail, 1,500 stolen or fraudulent bank cards and identification cards, and 50 passports when they were inside a home in the Uptown neighbourhood on September 11 for an unrelated matter.

They also said they found one real gun and several imitation weapons.

Due to the high volume of items, the investigation is expected to be lengthy. Once complete, charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution for consideration. Those could include multiple firearms offences, mail theft, identity theft, and credit card fraud.

If you believe yours might be in this pile, you must file a police report with your local police agency, and they will look into reuniting you with it. Plus, be aware that anytime your personal information makes it into the wrong hands, it could affect your credit down the line.

Considering BC’s Care Cards haven’t looked like these in a while, there’s a chance yours has been “missing” for years, and you might already be dealing with the aftermath and identity theft chaos.

That’s something that police say they do take very seriously.

“Offenses like these negatively affect the entire community,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a release this week.

“Credit card fraud and identity theft is an invasive crime that can create significant problems for both businesses and individuals. We encourage residents to periodically check their bank and credit card statements and report any irregularities. The diligent work of our Crime Reduction Unit will likely prevent further residents [from] becoming victimized.”