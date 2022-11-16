The fandom for the Vancouver Grizzlies is hotter than ever. The new documentary The Grizzlie Truth by filmmaker Kathleen Jayme won the Audience Award at the recent Vancouver International Film Festival. And local basketball fans were clamouring for Lebron James to bring the team back to the city during his summer visit.

For those who can’t get enough Grizzlies in their life, a new collaboration by NBA Hardwood Classics, Vancity Original Brand and Mitchell & Ness has dropped to help fill the void.

The Vancity Grizzlies Inaugural Collection was released in early November to coincide with the date of the team’s first-ever game in the NBA. Included in the exclusive collection are hoodies, crewnecks, tees and snapbacks, each with designs heavily influenced by oversized bold graphics straight out of the ’90s.

“The Vancouver Grizzlies X Vancity Original Brand X Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection is an ode to the inaugural season in 1995 when the Vancouver Grizzlies entered the NBA,” said Jeff Martin aka Martini, founder and owner of Dipt aka Dipt Kicks aka The Vancity Store. “I was a Vancouver Grizzlies fan from the start and like many was very sad to see them go so soon. I have always loved the jerseys and logo.

“The retro product we would get from Mitchell & Ness at Dipt always was popular so we thought that a collab would be a perfect fit with the Vancity Original Brand. Put our spin on it and bring it back as the Vancity Grizzlies.”

Vancity Grizzlies Inaugural Collection features 13 different items, including two snapbacks, three tees, three crewnecks and five hoodies all produced on premium Mitchell & Ness apparel and headwear.

“We hope that fans get a feeling of nostalgia when wearing the items and that it helps keep the memories of our gone, but not forgotten, NBA team alive,” added Martin, who founded Vancity Original Brand in 1998. “There has been a lot of renewed interest over the past four years with the release of a couple of documentaries produced by Kat Jayme and her team focussed on the original Grizzlies and its players. Definitely recommend watching both Finding Big Country and the more recent The Grizzlie Truth.”

The capsule collection can be purchased in-store at Dipt Kicks in downtown Vancouver or online at www.vancityoriginal.com.