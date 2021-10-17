Vancouver Canucks GM's son assaulted in Yaletown last night

Vancouver Canucks’ General Manager Jim Benning’s son has been reportedly assaulted following an attack on the weekend.

On Sunday, October 17, since deleted or expired Instagram stories from Danica Benning’s account claim that her brother had been assaulted in Yaletown.

“On October 17th, my brother was getting an Uber for him and I in front of the restaurant Banter Room on Mainland Street in Yaletown at about 2:00 am.” read the posts.

“Four Persian males jumped my brother and almost beat him to death. I tried to fight them off my brother and then one of them strangled me and threw me up against a wall. The police were notified but they ran off immediately. My brother is in the hospital.”

Daily Hive has reached the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Canucks and will update this story.

More to come.