The first regional Vancouver Canucks broadcast of the season on Sportsnet is missing a familiar face tonight.

Former Canucks goaltender and beloved colour commentator John Garrett is absent from tonight’s game in Philadelphia due to “COVID-19 protocols.”

“John Garrett is self-isolating, dealing with COVID-19 protocols. He is not here and he won’t be in the booth,” Dan Murphy said to open the broadcast.

“We’ll be thinking of you, Cheech, and we can’t wait to see you again soon, and get back to doing what we love to do,” John Shorthouse added.

Corey Hirsch, who usually calls Canucks games on the radio alongside Brendan Batchelor for Sportsnet 650, is filling in for Garrett tonight.

Shorthouse and Hirsch paid tribute to Garrett prior to puck drop, holding up packs of ketchup, which is well known to be the 70-year-old’s condiment of choice on virtually everything.

“John, we love you buddy. Get well soon,” said Hirsch. “You’re right here next to our hearts.”

So I’ve got some bad news- I’m in the NHL Covid protocol and haven’t travelled to Vegas today. Sad and devastated to miss the opener, but I’ll be back and will be cheering the boys on from Seattle! — Everett Fitzhugh (@TheVoiceFitz) October 12, 2021

Garrett isn’t the only NHL broadcaster in COVID-19 protocol right now, as Seattle Kraken play-by-play voice Everett Fitzhugh announced on Tuesday. Fitzhugh and the Kraken were in Vancouver on October 5. Five Kraken players entered COVID-19 protocol on October 11.