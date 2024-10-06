Vancouver expecting gloomy and wet week ahead: weather forecast

NewsWeather

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada weather forecast, Vancouver is in for a grey and wet week.

ECCC predicts that the week will start with sun and clouds. However, showers are expected to pour on the region by Monday evening.

There could be some breaks from the rain, as cloudy periods hover Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday and Saturday.

During the day, temperatures this week will range from 14°C to 17°C.

Meanwhile, the temperature could drop to the single digits on some evenings. ECCC predicts that some nights this week could experience temperatures as low as 8°C.

Earlier this month, Daily Hive heard from ECCC Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh that this month could be drier and slightly warmer than average.

Vancouver’s average historical temperature throughout October is around 10°C, cooler than September’s typical 15°C. So, while this month may be slightly warmer than average, things are definitely still cooling down.

By November, things will get even cooler, and the region will get its first real chance of seeing snow.

