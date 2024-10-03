Snowfall sightings across Canada can either spark wondrous joy or eye-rolling dread, but when it’s at an iconic spot like Lake Louise, it’s hard to deny its beauty.

A recent TikTok is going viral after one Albertan posted a video of snow gently falling over Lake Louise earlier this week.

“Not the view I was hoping for but still beautiful at Lake Louise,” reads the caption.

The video has just under half a million views with nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with Canadians expressing their awe at the stunning scene.

“So beautiful,” one user commented.

“Wow, snow already looks beautiful,” another person wrote.

Other people in the comments expressed their disbelief at the snow-covered lake, sharing how the weather was sunny and bright in the same spot just days before.

“This is crazy. I was just there two days ago, and it was sunny with no snow,” one user said.

“I was just there and looked so different. Beautiful in every way,” another person added.

Lake Louise is no stranger to getting lots of attention, with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston visiting it earlier this year and was recently named one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

Snowfall at Lake Louise sure is gorgeous, but are you excited for snow this year in your neck of the woods? Let us know in the comments below.