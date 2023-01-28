Cowabunga! Vancouver Giants to wear bodacious Ninja Turtles jerseys (PHOTOS)

The Vancouver Giants are relying on a little turtle power on Sunday.

The Western Hockey League franchise, which plays out of the Langley Events Centre, are hosting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night on February 5 when they play the Tri-City Americans at 4 pm PT.

And they’ve got jerseys to match, making the junior club lean, mean, and green.

“Themed jerseys are a unique way that we are able to connect with fans young and old,” vice president of operations Peter Toigo said in a release. “The players get to have fun with a new look for the game, and we end up fundraising for a good cause.”

The team will sport the special themed jerseys that’ll make players look like Raphael, and will auction off the unique set with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital.

Cowabunga, indeed.

Bidding is open until Monday, February 6 at Elevate Auctions.

Vancouver is also hosting a post-game skate. Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and hit the ice. No word on if pizza is included.

The Giants sit seventh in the WHL’s Western Conference and third in the B.C. Division with 42 points by way of a 19-20-4 record.