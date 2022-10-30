Vancouver woke up to a soggy Sunday morning on October 30 as rainfall warnings continue.

Environment Canada updated its rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky corridor, and the Fraser Valley.

Heavy rain, between 50 to 70 mm, is expected plus strong winds near Boundary Bay.

Most areas will see close to 50 mm of rain, while the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound region will get closer to 70 mm.

According to Environment Canada, an atmospheric river is setting up over the BC South Coast this weekend, bringing periods of rain that will gradually intensify to heavy rain overnight and into Sunday. The rain will ease Sunday night as the system passes.

If you’re on the roads, take extra precautions because sudden, heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

You can sign up to get Environment Canada’s weather alerts directly to be aware of severe weather before it happens.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.