Pristine beauty on Bowen Island: Here's what to do on this Vancouver getaway

Bowen Island is idyllic with its pristine beauty and tranquil shores, and it’s the perfect Vancouver getaway.

“One of the best days out you can have from Vancouver,” reads the Bowen Island tourism website, a message quoted by Lonely Planet.

This hidden gem offers picturesque hiking trails through lush forests, panoramic views of Howe Sound, and tranquil beaches perfect for picnics and relaxation.

Bowen Island is a vacation destination you don’t want to miss.

So, if you need to get away from the city for a weekend or even just a day, hop on a ferry and sail to Bowen Island.

It takes about 1.5 hours to commute from Vancouver to Bowen Island, including a ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay.

Once you reach the island, here’s what you need to check out:

Amazing breakfast, lunch, dinner AND sweet treats

There are plenty of restaurants and cafes to enjoy when stopping at the island.

When you hop off the ferry, we suggest heading straight to the longstanding Snug Cafe, a family-run spot that specializes in breakfast, coffee, and baked goodies.

When you’re ready for dinner later in the day, next door to the cafe is Tuscany, a dinner-only restaurant beloved by visitors and locals alike.

At some point in the day, we recommend squeezing into Candy in the Cove, the world’s smallest candy store. Specializing in rare sweet treats from across the pond, this closet-size gem is packed with colourful displays of curious confections.

Unwind with yoga on the pier

One of the best yoga retreats in the United States and Canada, according to Condé Nast Traveler, lies on Bowen Island. It’s called Nectar Yoga Retreat.

If you’re visiting the island for the day, you should sign up for a meditation or movement class.

However, one of Nectar’s best offerings is yoga on the pier. The outdoor community class is held at the Bowen Island Marina so participants can enjoy ocean views, mountains, and sunshine. Classes take place (most) Saturdays and Sundays from 10:15 to 11:15 am from May to October. If it is raining, classes are cancelled an hour before the scheduled time.

If you want to immerse yourself for longer, retreats, workshops, and events are offered throughout the year.

The Nectar Yoga Retreat is particularly best known for its signature two-night Nectar Experience Package.

Hike Mount Gardner

Bowen Island has a series of scenic hiking trails for visitors to explore.

Mount Gardner Hikers Trail on Bowen Island has incredible views and varying paths for different difficulty levels.

Folks can either start their hike from Snug Cove Ferry Terminal and walk to the trailhead or drive and park near the start of the trail near Killarney Lake.

Dorman Point offers great views of Whytecliffe Park in West Vancouver, directly across the mainland, and UBC. The 2.5 km hike takes one to one-and-a-half hours from Snug Cove and back again and is a great picnic spot once you’ve reached the top.

Killarney Lake is another popular hiking trail, slightly longer than Dorman Point, at approximately 4 km.

For the ultimate challenge, you can hike 17 km through Mount Gardner’s popular trails. The hike which is about seven hours will take you through the forest, a wide-open meadow and the shore of a lake.

Kayak

If you do not want to admire the water surrounding Bowen Island, how about hopping into a kayak and exploring?

You can take to the sea and explore the island’s forested coves. Frequent visitors to the Sound include bald eagles, seals, and — if you’re lucky — pods of orca whales.

Bowen Island Sea Kayaking sits next to the ferry landing in Snug Cove and offers a variety of rentals and tours throughout the summer.

You can also rent out paddle boards!

Walk the Cape

For a more laid-back adventure, Bowen’s Cape Roger Curtis is a lesser-known gem on the island.

A coastal walking track curves through arbutus trees, leading to a lighthouse perched on rugged rocks.

The little beach makes for a perfect and private picnic spot.

Park on Lighthouse Lane and enjoy stunning views of Keats and the Pasley Islands as you start your stroll.

Get cultured at Artisan Square

Alternatively, you can take a hike uphill and explore everything Artisan Square has to offer.

A 15-minute walk uphill takes you to this quaint part of town, which includes galleries, shops, art galleries, wellness centres, and culinary delights.

The Gallery at Artisan Square showcases local artists’ work.

Visit the farmers’ market

Visit the Bowen Island Farmers’ Market for a taste of fresh produce, baked goods and artisans’ crafts.

Stroll the market with a coffee in hand and chat with local gardeners and farmers at their stalls.

The market runs from 10 am to 12 pm every Saturday at Bowen Island Community School until the end of September.

Wind down at Copper Spirit Distillery

If you’re looking for a drink, after a packed day of exploring the island, Copper Spirit Distillery might be interesting to you.

Here you can find delicious cocktails made of spirits that are handcraft on Bowen Island.

“From the pure West Coast water and organic BC grain to the German copper stills that refine each batch, every step in our process is a conscious decision to create a meaningful experience,” the distillery site reads.

At Copper Spirit, you can kick back enjoy a tasting and snacks until your ferry back to Vancouver arrives. And for those who don’t drink or are the designated drivers, don’t worry, there are zero proof options for you too.