"Amazing to see": Sea wolf swims past BC woman on board water taxi (VIDEO) 

This week, a woman on Vancouver Island captured stunning footage of a sea wolf swimming past her while she was riding in a water taxi.

Maxine Gillette, who lives in Kyuquot, tells Daily Hive she was near Union Island Sunday afternoon when she was heading home from Campbell River.

She says she is in the area “basically every day since” because she is a stewardship officer with the Kyuquot/Cheklesahht First Nation but she had never seen a sea wolf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)



She was on board the water taxi with her dog when she spotted the animal.

“My instant reaction was to go out in the back of the boat and film,” she said.

Sea wolfs have gotten some attention over the past few months after Netflix dropped a new show that spotlights the wild inhabitants of BC’s Vancouver Island called Island of the Sea Wolves.

The show’s premise explores “wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters.”

Gillette said she watched the documentary and it was “amazing to see a wolf swimming.”