Christmas miracle: Gas prices falling to one-year low in Vancouver

Amir Ali
Nov 29 2022, 7:16 pm
mikeledray/Shutterstock

Vancouver gas prices are falling yet again, putting us nearly in line with other Canadian cities.

Currently, prices are hovering around $1.639 per litre around Metro Vancouver, but according to Gas Wizard, prices could fall below the $1.6 per litre mark.

Tomorrow’s price prediction from Gas Wizard has the price at the pump reaching $1.589 per litre.

Ever since reaching record highs this fall, Vancouver has seen a steady decline at the pump.

To put tomorrow’s break at the pump in perspective, we have to go back a whole year.

According to Gas Buddy’s average retail price chart, over the last year, we haven’t seen prices this low in quite some time.

vancouver gas prices low

Gas Buddy

Based on Gas Buddy’s chart, the last time Vancouver gas prices were this low would have been early to mid-December last year.

Some drivers are already sharing pictures of prices below the $1.60 mark.

To put the prices into perspective, Toronto currently pays around $1.469 per litre.

Daily Hive spoke with Paul Pasco with Kalibrate Canada a couple of weeks ago, who said that he expects prices to remain stable for the foreseeable future.

