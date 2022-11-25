BC Ferries sets another record for vehicle traffic

It was an exceptionally strong summer travel season for BC Ferries, with the ferry corporation recording a new record for vehicle traffic.

According to a bulletin today, the provincial coastal ferry system saw 5.4 million vehicles over the six months ending in September 30, representing the ferry corporation’s first two quarters of the 2022/2023 fiscal year. This is up by 4% compared to the fiscal year just before the pandemic.

Furthermore, for the three-month period ending on September 30, the second quarter of the fiscal year, there were three million vehicles and 7.5 million passengers. While the volume of vehicles is unchanged, the number of passengers is up from the seven million recorded in the previous fiscal year.

So far in the fiscal year, BC Ferries has transported 5.4 million vehicles and 12.9 million passengers — representing an increase of 28% and 15%, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The ferry corporation also reported its net earnings for the second quarter was $80 million — aligned with the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue for the second quarter reached $343 million, which is a $26 million increase over the same quarter last year due to higher passenger traffic volumes. So far this year, revenue was $608 million — up by $62 million over the first half of the previous fiscal year.