Option 1: Artistic rendering of the pedestrian and cyclist overpass design across Highway 1 between Burnaby Lake and Deer Lake. (City of Burnaby)

Detailed design planning will now proceed for a new pedestrian and cyclist overpass across Highway 1 between Burnaby Lake and Deer Lake.

On Monday, Burnaby City Council endorsed City of Burnaby staff’s recommendation of supporting the first location-based option for the bridge, which would serve to provide a seamless link for the recreational trails on both sides of the highway. City staff’s recommendation takes into account the public input received from the consultation conducted this past spring.

The first option carries the lowest construction cost of $16 million, as it takes advantage of the high terrain on both sides of the highway, which greatly reduces the size of the superstructure and the length of the ramps needed to reach the trails.

Of the four varying location-based options considered, the first option is the easternmost option — situated roughly at the foot of Claude Avenue.

A second location option just to the west of the first option carries a slightly higher cost of $19 million, while the remaining two westernmost options — aligned with Sperling Avenue — each carry a significantly higher cost estimate of $59 million.

City staff told City Council the two Sperling Avenue options, which are adjacent to the highway’s Kensington Avenue interchange, are challenged by the requirement of larger bridge superstructure and foundation components, and carry the added cost of BC Hydro utility relocation costs of more than $4 million.

As well, the third and fourth options on Sperling Avenue are not supported by the BC Ministry of Transportation, as they would impact the flexibility to expand Highway 1 in the future, such as a widening with two additional lanes or lengthened on- and off-ramps for the nearby interchange.

Some city councillors expressed concern over the location of the first option, as it would necessitate a detour for some users to reach the other side of the highway. It should be noted that all four location options are within a 500-metre zone just east of the Kensington Avenue interchange.

But other councillors remarked the length of the ramps for the westernmost options present accessibility challenges, too.

City staff reaffirmed that the first option not only has the lowest cost and shortest ramp lengths, but also the gentlest inclines, least environmental impact, least geotechnical and utility challenges, and no jurisdictional issues.

City councillor Joe Keithley also specifically suggested the lower cost of the first option could leave money on the table for an additional future overpass further to the east.

It was noted during the deliberations that the provincial and federal governments have agreed to jointly fund the project, providing a combined total of $6.87 million. This grant requires construction to start soon in 2023, which adds to the case for supporting the simplest design of the first option.