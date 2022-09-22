Vancouver gas prices to reach July levels with a 10-cent spike tomorrow

Gas prices are expected to see another big hike in Vancouver tomorrow, reflecting a high we saw in July, following an ongoing trend.

On Tuesday, gas prices were sitting at $1.949 per litre in Metro Vancouver. On Wednesday, prices spiked by nine cents to $2.039; on Wednesday, they increased again by five cents to $2.089; tomorrow, they’re expected to increase by 10 cents to $2.189.

Tomorrow’s spike will see gas prices in Vancouver hit their most expensive point since July earlier this year.

According to Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Victoria could also see a price hike.

⛽️ Price 🚨: #Vancouver and Lower Mainland #GasPrices to RISE 10 cents a litre Friday to 218.9. #Victoria won’t be far behind. — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) September 22, 2022

Prices have steadily fluctuated from a low we saw in August back to highs we saw earlier this summer in July and June. However, it remains to be seen if this trend will continue to send us to the record-breaking gas prices we saw in early June when average prices soared past $2.3 per litre across Metro Vancouver.

Some users on social media were reacting to the spike, comparing prices in Vancouver to Edmonton.

$1.26.9 in Central Alberta yesterday when $60 filled my RVR. That’s $37 less than the high point it reached. — Bow Legs (@legs_bow) September 22, 2022

Prices are predicted to reach $1.289 in Edmonton tomorrow, which is almost an entire dollar per litre cheaper than in Vancouver.