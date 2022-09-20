Tight supply set to drive gas prices past $2 per litre in Vancouver tomorrow

Vancouver gas prices have been hovering around $1.94 to about $1.98 over the past week, but supply issues are predicted to lead to a significant spike at the pump tomorrow.

Gas Wizard suggests that the price will jump from today’s $1.949 to $2.039 tomorrow, an increase of nine cents.

Vancouver saw a significant jump in prices during mid-summer as they soared past $2.30 per litre, and this is the first big jump in prices since the decline from that spike. Vancouver has seen a slight decrease with some minor up-and-down fluctuations, but they’ve hovered around $1.98 consistently.

Prices reached a whopping $236.9 this summer, marking a new record for gas prices in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s lowest point in recent months was back in August when prices fell around $1.830 per litre.

In an email to Daily Hive, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, on top of supply issues, maintenance at the Phillips 66 refinery in Ferndale, Washington, is part of why gas prices are expected to jump in Vancouver tomorrow.

“Tight fuel supplies on the U.S. West Coast and low refinery output has strained gasoline availability. Add in the turnaround (maintenance) of the nearby Phillips 66 Ferndale refinery and you get a better picture as to why pump prices have risen,” said McTeague.

He also suggests that prices “may rise even further.”