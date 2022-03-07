Horgan facing the heat as exorbitant gas prices continue to break records

Staggering gas prices are continuing to break records across Metro Vancouver with seemingly no end in sight, and BC Premier John Horgan is in the hot seat.

During various media appearances over the past week, Horgan has been asked about what he would do to help residents cope with the record-breaking cost of gas.

At a question period on Monday, Horgan’s political opponents were relentless in their criticisms of Horgan and the BC NDP, blaming the party for the prices in BC.

Liberal MLA Peter Milobar referenced a pay hike Horgan gave to himself and to the BC NDP staff.

“The premier seemed to take decisive and quick action in his budget when he made sure that he was covered with a $40,000 pay hike, and his cabinet was covered with a $20,000 pay hike,” he said.

“But there’s real-world implications when the premier refuses to take action on the high price of gas.”

Horgan deflected blame, placing it on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but the Liberals were quick to respond that the prices were high even before recent events.

Horgan proceeded to defend his record in terms of what the NDP has done for drivers, by suggesting that the party has fixed the ICBC “dumpster fire” and that gas prices are always fluctuating. He also suggested that the Liberals initially championed the carbon tax, which they are now suggesting is to blame for high gas prices.

In recent days, gas prices have risen to highs never seen in North America, reaching as high as $209.9 in some regions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has cut back on carbon taxes in Alberta, making the price at the pump a little easier to swallow, but that in turn has only given Horgan’s political opponents more fuel for discourse, no pun intended.

As of April 1, the cost at the pump will include 74 cents worth of taxes.

In #bcpoli: 209.9 cents per litre of gas, of which 73 cents is tax…going to 74 cents per litre on April 1. Making life less affordable…in every possible way. We haven’t even started recovery and now the costs of everything are rising on business, consumers and families — Todd C (@PGChamberCEO) March 7, 2022

Nearly all of Horgan’s tweets in recent days have been met by comments that reference the cost of gas.

BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon has also used this as an opportunity to attack the NDP.

Gas prices hit $2/litre – highest in North America! The NDP needs to stop the tax grab and make the carbon tax revenue neutral again. At a time when the cost of living keeps getting higher and higher, British Columbian families deserve a break. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/qStfdI1Sxr — Kevin Falcon 🇺🇦 (@KevinFalcon) March 5, 2022

Remember when it was 150 cents per litre? By today’s standards that almost seems cheap.