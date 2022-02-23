More freezing temperatures on the way for Metro Vancouver

Brace for more freezing temperatures.

A special weather statement is calling for overnight lows of -10°C and a windchill of -15°C in parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to Environment Canada, an Arctic air mass is in place over the coast, with below freezing temperatures across the region. Overnight temperatures will fall to near minus 5 to minus 10. Temperatures will moderate during the day, but remain below seasonal normals.

For Wednesday night, light easterly outflow winds will result in windchill values near -10°C – 15°C.

There’s also a chance of light flurries this evening as a weak weather system moves across the south coast. No snowfall accumulation is expected.

Temperatures should start to warm up sometime Thursday.

But before that happens — you’re being reminded to dress in layers and make sure your pets are cozy and warm.