Snow forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver before "significant warm up"

Metro Vancouver has seen strange weather this March, with lots of sunny weather and cold weather, and now more snow is forecast for parts of the region.

If you’re sick of the cold weather and March flurries, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts a “significant warm up” is coming.

But not before parts of Metro Vancouver will see one more dump of snow.

A special weather statement has been issued for the North Shore, which includes West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky Highway.

The statement calls for rain and snow for parts of the Lower Mainland starting Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Snowfall accumulations will be localized, and wet snow will be possible for higher elevations overnight tonight.

10 to 15 cm is expected for Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, so snow sport lovers will get another little boost. Heavy snow could continue to affect the area on Saturday as well.

A warm-up in the Vancouver forecast

Metro Vancouver has seen some near-record cold weather over the last week.

ECCC warns you to prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions, and your Friday morning commute could be impacted depending on the timing of the snowfall.

The “significant warm up” is expected on Friday morning, “bringing a quick transition to rain and melting of any snow.”

If you were hoping for the sun to accompany the warmer weather, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as rain is in the Vancouver forecast every day for the next seven days.

Long story short, get the umbrellas out while shedding a layer.