It's going to feel like 31°C in parts of Vancouver today

The first day of June is looking to be a hot one in Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, the city can look forward to sunshine over the next four days. Expect mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday.

The temperature looks to be exceptionally warm for Tuesday, with the weather agency calling for highs of 23°C and 28°C inland. Due to the humidity, however, it’ll feel more like 27°C and 31°C inland.

Wednesday will see similar temperatures, and it’s expected to feel like 28°C and 31°C inland.

If you’re wondering where in Vancouver counts as “inland,” expect high temperatures to be felt close to Vancouver’s downtown core.

When asked about what counts as “inland” for the Metro Vancouver area, Environment Canada tells Daily Hive that “there’s a pretty good temperature variation from the immediate coast.”

“You don’t have to go all that far east,” Meteorologist Matt MacDonald explains. “Even at the beginning of East Van, like around Commercial Drive, there’s enough of a temperature contrast.”

The definition of inland will depend on how much airflow is occurring throughout the lower mainland.

“Depending on the day, it could push marine air further inland so that you feel it in the Downtown Lower Eastside or even East Van,” he continues. “Typically, I’d say around Main Street or Commercial, you start feeling less of the ocean.”