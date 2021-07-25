Twelve arrested after climate protestors block Burrard Bridge

A dozen people were arrested after climate protestors blocked the Burrard Street Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver Police said approximately 40 members of Extinction Rebellion shut down traffic at the south end of the bridge, near Burrard and Cornwall streets, around 3 pm.

“[The protesters] caused major traffic disruptions in both directions of the bridge,” said Constable Tania Visintin.

“VPD negotiators warned the group several times that they would be arrested if they continued to block access to the bridge.”

Twelve people were subsequently arrested for intimidation by blocking a roadway.

In a release issued earlier this week, Extinction Rebellion’s Vancouver faction said its members would occupy the bridge on July 24 to protest old growth logging.

“We are bridging the gap and connecting the dots between the destruction of our forests and the heat waves destroying wildlife, towns, and human lives,” the group wrote on July 22.

“This bridge occupation is the first event in the lead up to a planned Canada wide rebellion starting in October 2021.”