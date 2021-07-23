NewsWeather

It's going to feel like 31°C in Vancouver this weekend

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Jul 23 2021, 10:40 am
Sunshine in Vancouver. (Richmond Pest/Flickr)

Keep some sunscreen nearby and stay hydrated, Vancouver, because the forecast is calling for another stretch of sunshine and high temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, seven straight days of sunshine are expected from Friday to next Thursday.

After some clearing on Friday, expect sunshine leading up to Sunday. Monday and Tuesday call for a mix of sun and cloud before returning to mainly sunny skies.

(Environment Canada)

As far as temperatures go, expect daytime highs between 23°C and 24°C. It’ll likely feel much warmer, however, due to humidity as well as your location.

The weather agency says that Saturday will reach highs of 27°C inland, and it’ll feel as warm as 29°C to 31°C due to humidity. Similarly, Sunday will reach highs of 27°C inland.

Overnight temperatures will dwell between 15°C and 16°C.

 

 

