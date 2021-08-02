All BC vaccine clinics offering walk-in appointments on Wednesday

On Wednesday, August 4, all vaccine clinics in BC will be offering walk-in appointments.

The “Walk In Wednesday” initiative is part of the province’s “Vax for BC” program to get as many British Columbians as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

The initiative is open to anyone over the age of 12 who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet or if it’s been more than 49 days since their first dose (people vaccinated before June 16).

On Wednesday all clinics are offering walk-in doses, meaning you don’t have to register online or phone before you arrive.

People going to the clinics must bring photo ID and will receive either Pfizer or Moderna. If you’re getting dose 2, you’re encouraged to also bring your immunization record card.

Here is a current list of all of the vaccine clinics in BC.