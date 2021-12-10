TransLink's new LCD real-time next bus screens turned on at UBC loop (PHOTOS)

Print signs covering the newly installed LCD screens at TransLink’s UBC bus exchange were removed Friday morning, as the digital signs are now fully operational.

These large screens are installed at each of the departure bus bays at the bus exchange, providing passengers with real-time next-bus times for all routes, as well as other pertinent transit information.

This technology uses similar communications screen technology recently installed at SkyTrain stations, and UBC exchange is now the first bus exchange in Metro Vancouver to receive similar screens that inform passengers when their next bus is arriving.

The LCD screens are full colour and have backlighting with larger, clearer text than regular bus stop signs. Additional features include text-to-speech audio for the visually impaired and enhanced and backlit bus stop and route numbers.

The dynamic capability of the digital screens also enables TransLink to inform passengers of route changes and delays on a real-time basis.

The screens are mounted onto new bus stop poles at the front of each bus bay, next to the front doors of parked buses. TransLink used several varying modular designs as this was installed through TransLink’s Next Bus Digital Screen pilot project, which will determine whether these screens will be installed at other busy bus exchanges in the future.

UBC exchange is one of the busiest transit hubs in the region, serving more than 17,000 people on an average weekday this year. About 1,000 buses typically pass through the facility each year.

“Quality customer communication is vital to customer experience, and these new screens will greatly enhance trip planning through real-time bus information,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.

Saad Shoaib, the vice president of external affairs for UBC’s Alma Mater Student Society, added: “It is essential that we continue to enhance the UBC commuter experience by providing those who commute to and from our campus with accessible and reliable transit solutions. We see this TransLink initiative as a great step in making transit more accessible and efficient.”

These screens are also much larger and of a higher quality than the monochrome LCD screens installed at the bus stops of the RapidBus routes. The monochrome LCD display for the R4 RapidBus stop at UBC exchange has been retained.

In recent years, TransLink has put an emphasis on customer service through introducing new amenities, including new real-time next train digital signs for every platform and entrance of SkyTrain stations on the Expo and Millennium lines. Installation reached completion earlier this year.

As well, TransLink’s future new generation Mark 5 model of SkyTrain vehicle will include LCD digital displays overhead in the doorways of each car’s interior to provide passengers with a dynamic real-time next station map and other pertinent system information.