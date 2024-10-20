6 can't-miss Vancouver food events happening this week: October 21 to 27

Halloween is just around the corner, which means you have limited time to embrace all the tasty and spooky food events happening in the city.

From a Beetlejuice-themed high tea to so many spooky bars, here’s a list of can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver.

One-time-only events

Frasca Wine Dinner

Head over to La Tana to experience the flavours of northwest Italy at this special collaborative dinner with Frasca Wine. Bandi Volpi wine director Kristi Linneboe will be joined by Frasca’s wine principal Federico Raviola to co-host a wine-paired, five-course menu designed by head chef Kenny Kao.

When: October 24

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Caffè La Tana — 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $225

Beetlejuice High Tea

Just in time for Halloween, Cassandra Cake Co. is hosting a Beetlejuice High Tea. Enjoy themed decor and specially crafted food and drinks, such as sandworm trifle, shrunken head cookies, netherworld sliders, and “it’s showtime” mimosas.

When: October 27

Time: Seatings at 10 am, noon, and 2 pm

Where: Cassandra Cake Co. — 2331 Marpole Avenue #105, Port Coquitlam

Cost: $79.95

Cacao pop-up dinner with Chef Jefferson Álvarez

Vancouver foodies are in for a treat at this Cacao pop-up dinner by Chef Jefferson Álvarez, which will be a six-course dinner inspired by the innovative cuisine crafted at the now-closed Cacao along with wine and cocktails pairings.

“This event offers a unique opportunity to revisit the spirit of Cacao, blending seasonal ingredients with Latin influences in a refined, multicourse format,” said Álvarez.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve early by emailing [email protected].

When: October 27

Time: Two seatings at 5 and 7 pm

Where: 4376 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Recurring

The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected

For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene. Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: October 2 to November 3

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

