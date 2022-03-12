Humour & WeirdWorld News

Ukraine's 'Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!' postage stamp is revolutionary

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Mar 12 2022, 8:42 pm
Ukraine's 'Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!' postage stamp is revolutionary
Urkposhta

Ukraine’s not mincing words with their new postage stamp, aptly titled “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!” 

They just unveiled the illustration for the stamp, which is actually really beautiful. The design by Boris Groh was voted the winner in a competition held by the Ukrainian postal service. 

It shows a Ukrainian border guard fully geared up, flipping off a Russian warship.

With one hand, he’s giving the enemy the finger, and with the other, he’s holding his gun.

During the announcement, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, said it commemorated the Snake Island incident. During a conflict between Ukrainian border guards and Russian attackers, the guards were asked to surrender. 

They reportedly replied, “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself.”

Those were their final words before they were attacked, but at least they were really cool.

Releasing the stamp now, as Ukraine defends itself from the Russian invasion, makes sense. The rallying cry has made a comeback, and the stamp is meant to be encouraging for people who are continuing to fight for their rights through the struggle.

The civilian death toll there passed 2,000 on the second day of March, and Russians continue to attack relentlessly.

Hopefully, a little laugh from a project like this offers people there some joy.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ Humour & Weird
+ World News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT