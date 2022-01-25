Vancouver's fog advisory continues as gloom thwarts sunny day

Environment Canada extended a Metro Vancouver fog advisory for another day on Tuesday morning as the blankets of low-lying cloud obscured the sun for the third day in a row.

The city was supposed to see a sunny day, but the dense fog has prevented that. Above the fog layer, it’s still sunny, though — so people heading to the North Shore mountains are in for a pleasant treat.

Grouse Mountain’s webcams showed a sunny day in the alpine, with the fog layer obscuring the city below.

It was the same situation at Cypress Mountain.

But for those stuck in the city Tuesday, the dense fog made driving more dangerous than usual. Environment Canada warned that the fog could suddenly reduce visibility to near-zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the weather agency said.

The dense fog is expected to dissipate later in the afternoon on Tuesday, but more fog patches could develop overnight.