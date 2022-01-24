Fog advisory issued for Metro Vancouver as low-lying clouds obscure view

Dense fog is obscuring views of nearby buildings in Metro Vancouver Monday morning, making some people’s commute difficult with low visibility.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the region Monday morning, saying visibility could suddenly be reduced to near-zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the weather agency said.

The dense fog is expected to stick around all morning before dissipating in the afternoon. At that point, Metro Vancouver should see a mix of sun and cloud. Fog may appear again in the evening.

It was foggy on Sunday as well, but some people who visited local mountains were able to get above the fog and snap gorgeous photos of sunny skies above.