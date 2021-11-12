A Look Inside: $600K floating house for sale in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Your average house in Richmond goes for well over a million dollars these days. So when we see a listing clocking in at just under $600,000 – it gets our attention.

The home is brand new. It has large windows to let in maximum light, a cozy fireplace, and even a built-in storage locker you can put your bikes in.

So, why is it almost half the price of a usual home?

It floats!

You can take a look and see what kind of single-family home in Richmond gets listed for only $600,000:

This home is at 2E2 8191 River Road, Richmond. According to the listing, the builder secured a water lot at a gated marina on the Fraser River. The owner can pay a secure monthly moorage fee.

Sage-green home is fully rain screened to protect from the weather and is perfect for anyone who has dreamed of waterfront living.

The home has two bedrooms, a flex space on the top floor, and two bathrooms. There are two massive rooftop deck areas on either side of the house.

Inside, there are hardwood floors, brand new fixtures, and appliances, and it’s extremely spacious thanks to an open plan and a large foyer. The bedrooms are on the lower level so you can sleep close to the sounds of the water.

The home is moving to the marina in November 2021 and will be ready for move-in by Christmas.

With recent king tides washing away parts of Metro Vancouver, maybe a home fit for climate change is one that floats.