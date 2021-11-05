Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $7.9M floating resort for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Nov 5 2021, 5:56 pm
Mark Lester Colliers International

BC real estate is anything but boring. One of the most unique listings right now is a floating wilderness lodge near Tofino.

This turn-key eco-tourism resort is in a remote location, so you need a boat or float plane to get there. It’s in Quait Bay, Clayoquot Sound – a United Nations designated Biosphere Reserve.

Let’s take a look now at the Tofino Wilderness Resort listed for just under $8 million and see what it’s like to own your own eco-lodge:

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

The main lodge is floating right on the water and has a restaurant, lounge, hot tub, common areas, a bar, office, and gift shop.

It’s also home to luxury accommodations for guests. At the shore’s edge, the beautiful long house is a great events space.

You’ll get pretty much everything you need to run a resort including equipment, vessels, vehicles, and staff accommodations.

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

The massive resort has incredible features and couldn’t be more surrounded by the wilderness if you tried.

The most eye-catching has to be the natural swimming grotto and the new neighbours: eagles, bears, and plenty of fish.

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

Outdoor adventures and experiences abound when you’re immersed in nature.

From a soak in a sunken hot tub by the water to paddling around the bay yourself to explore.

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

The inside of the resort is cozy with warm wood and stone — leaning heavily into the Pacific Northwest aesthetic.

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

bc resort for sale

Mark Lester Colliers International

If you’ve ever dreamt of ditching Vancouver and disappearing into the rainforests of BC to live in a wilderness lodge, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

