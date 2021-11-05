A Look Inside: $7.9M floating resort for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

BC real estate is anything but boring. One of the most unique listings right now is a floating wilderness lodge near Tofino.

This turn-key eco-tourism resort is in a remote location, so you need a boat or float plane to get there. It’s in Quait Bay, Clayoquot Sound – a United Nations designated Biosphere Reserve.

Let’s take a look now at the Tofino Wilderness Resort listed for just under $8 million and see what it’s like to own your own eco-lodge:

The main lodge is floating right on the water and has a restaurant, lounge, hot tub, common areas, a bar, office, and gift shop.

It’s also home to luxury accommodations for guests. At the shore’s edge, the beautiful long house is a great events space.

You’ll get pretty much everything you need to run a resort including equipment, vessels, vehicles, and staff accommodations.

The massive resort has incredible features and couldn’t be more surrounded by the wilderness if you tried.

The most eye-catching has to be the natural swimming grotto and the new neighbours: eagles, bears, and plenty of fish.

Outdoor adventures and experiences abound when you’re immersed in nature.

From a soak in a sunken hot tub by the water to paddling around the bay yourself to explore.

The inside of the resort is cozy with warm wood and stone — leaning heavily into the Pacific Northwest aesthetic.

If you’ve ever dreamt of ditching Vancouver and disappearing into the rainforests of BC to live in a wilderness lodge, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.