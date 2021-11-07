A Look Inside: $120K modern tiny house for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

After COVID-19 we’ve all developed new relationships with the spaces we inhabit and call home. Now, you can redefine your home even more by breaking free from paying rent and moving into a tiny house.

This modern tiny home for sale in Victoria doesn’t sacrifice style for space and has everything you need.

Let’s take a look now at the kind of home $120,000 can get you:

The tiny home looks beautiful and it was built with quality in mind with everything you could need in a home. It can also be outfitted to be a “working retreat,” according to the listing.

Blackout blinds cover the windows while a propane fireplace can keep the space cozy and warm. There’s a ton of storage space for a tiny home, and behind a cabinet door there’s space for a washer and dryer.

The bed folds down from the wall and it turns into a comfortable working desk space.

The bathroom is stunning and looks even more luxe than most Vancouver condos. The unit was built to be placed somewhere without power, water, or even sewage hook ups.

It has 10.4kWh of batteries and it’s wired for a grid or auto start generator connection.

If you don’t want to hook the home up, then the plumbing system includes a 50-gallon black water holding tank, and a 40-gallon freshwater tank. You could even set it up catch and use rainwater.

In the kitchen, you’ll find high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and even a built-in drawer dishwasher.

You can learn more about this unique tiny house by checking out the listing on Tiny House Canada and on Facebook Marketplace. Keep in mind, you might have to downsize before you move in!