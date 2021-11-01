Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Vegas or Palm Springs are $208 this fall

While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

When you feel like you need a break from Vancouver’s weather, you can escape to the American desert on a dime.

On Monday, November 1, Air Canada listed lots of flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas and Palm Springs for just over $200.

To find these deals for yourself, go to Google Flights. Put in Vancouver as your origin and Las Vegas or Palm Springs as your destination. After running a quick search, check the calendar, and scroll through to see the best deals.

We found flights from Vancouver to Vegas and Palm Springs on Air Canada for as low as $208 round trip. The cheapest flights were in December 2021 and January 2022.

If you’re going to Las Vegas, be sure to check their resources for travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone headed to laid-back Palm Springs for a getaway should do the same.

Of course, as with all flight deals, these aren’t likely to last forever, so book fast to get in on the savings.

Hopeful travellers can go to YVR Deals for more tips and info on how to score these cheap flights.