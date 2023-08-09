Vancouver just broke a record for fires and officials say smoking materials are to blame

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service is expressing deep concern for the city as it responded to a record number of fires in the first six months of this year than the same period in previous years.

VFRS said the “unprecedented 31%” increase is alarming and an “unfortunate record” to surpass.

According to VFRS, the leading cause of fires is “carelessly discarded smokers’ materials, which include matches, lighters, torches, candles, cigarettes, and drug-related materials, continue to be the leading cause of fires, accounting for a staggering 57% of all incidents.”

VFRS recorded a worrying increase in structure, Single Room Occupancy, and outdoor fires.

“While tent fires have significantly decreased, the most alarming spike has been observed in outdoor fires, which have risen by a significant 42.3% from Q1/Q2 of 2022,” the statement added. “It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant when engaging in outdoor activities that involve open flames or flammable materials.”

Apart from the many people who’ve been displaced from their homes, four people have died. Three of these deaths involved smokers’ materials, VFRS said.

VFRS is appealing to the community to prioritize fire safety. Fires can spread quickly, particularly during dry conditions, so fire crews urge the public to call 911 immediately if they see smoke or flames.