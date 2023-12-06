Events

You can meet the 2024 Hall of Flame Calendar firefighters this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Dec 6 2023, 10:18 pm
You can meet the 2024 Hall of Flame Calendar firefighters this week
Vancouver Firefighter Charities

Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ (VFC) most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back.

The 35th annual calendar is available for purchase just in time for the holiday season and the new year, and you can pick up your copy in person at Parq Casino on Friday, December 8 from 7 to 9 pm.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the VFC’s important community-based programs such as Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids, Toys for Kids, and Lifelines for Seniors.

Money raised through calendar sales will also go to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, a registered charity that helps support causes such as the Vancouver General Hospital Burn Ward, the BC Children’s Hospital Burn Ward, and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Camp.

“The Hall of Flame Calendar is… truly a labour of love,” said VFC online. “Each year, professional firefighters volunteering as models, a volunteer citizen production team and a VFC member management team donate thousands of hours of their time to make the calendar a success.”

Hall of Flame Calendar

Vancouver Firefighter Charities

The Hall of Flame Calendar has been produced by the VFC for 35 years, with professional firefighters volunteering time to model for the calendar. They have raised more than a million dollars for BC charities since 1988. 

Hall of Flame fans can pick up the calendar from the firefighters in the Lotus Lounge at the Parq Casino. While you’re there, you may even see them join in the fun of the Duelling Pianos performance.

If you’re not able to make it in person, you can order the calendar online along with a variety of other VFC merch like aprons, hats, and mugs.

Just make sure not to be late as these calendars are a hot commodity, pun intended.

2024 Hall of Flame Calendar sale and signing at Parq Casino

When: December 8, 2023
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: Lotus Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; Calendar costs $24.99. Purchase online.

Daniel Chai
