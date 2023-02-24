Scary moments for residents in a Vancouver neighbourhood after the sound of an explosion was heard Thursday morning and a car was destroyed by flames.

Alicia Taggio captured the car on fire on video and told Daily Hive she heard a loud bang outside her window at around 4:30 am.

“Opened the curtains from my [room in my fourth-floor apartment] and saw a car from our back parking lot up in flames,” she said. “I called 911 immediately.”

She said she thought to film the fire as “this guy’s insurance company is never gonna believe this.”

Luckily, no one was inside the vehicle at the time, and the fire didn’t spread to any nearby buildings.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed it responded to the fire at Cardero and Burnaby streets in the city’s West End but did not have details on the cause or if the fire investigator is considering the incident an act of arson.