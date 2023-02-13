Fire off Vancouver's Granville Island leaves expensive boats destroyed (VIDEO)

Firefighters were called to a very expensive fire this weekend that left three boats destroyed in Vancouver’s False Creek.

The fire broke out at the marina shortly before 3 am on Sunday and flames were visible from downtown Vancouver and nearby Granville Island.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Captain Matthew Trudeau said crews were able to extinguish the blaze using 13 fire trucks and two fire boats.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Great job by our @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 using our 2 Fireboats to stop this from spreading further. pic.twitter.com/5N92ypvFo0 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) February 12, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the Coast Guard regarding any possible environmental impact.