Vancouver Fire engaged in rescue of stranded workers at Deloitte Summit (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 9 2023, 10:44 pm
Two workers have been stranded in downtown Vancouver, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is engaged in rescue efforts at the Deloitte Summit building.

While details are scarce, VFRS and Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry have shared some news about the incident on Twitter, along with pictures of the rescue efforts at the Deloitte building.

VFRS tweeted that technical rescue and VFRS crews are on the scene at the 400 block of West Georgia for “ongoing rescue efforts.”

They added that traffic is impacted in the westbound lanes between Richards and Homer streets.

In an email to Daily Hive, Fry said, “I am told they are window washers.”

Fry tweeted that crews are initiating action to rescue them.

Something similar happened last year at Vancouver’s soon-to-be-closed Nordstrom location when a window washer got stuck.

This is a developing story.

