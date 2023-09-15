Chilliwack couple killed in suspected neighbourhood dispute identified

Homicide teams are naming the two people killed in a disturbing double murder in a Chilliwack home this week in an effort to further the investigation.

John Kavaloff, 58, and 67-year-old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack were found dead on Wednesday night in the property along Chilliwack Lake Road. Officers were called to the area over reports of a shooting.

The suspect, now identified as 83-year-old Robert Freeman of Chilliwack, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between neighbours,” says Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

The case remains in the hands of the IHIT and Chilliwack RCMP.

The suspect is “associated to a neighbouring residence,” Pierotti said. “It’s believed that the victims were associated with the residence in which they were found and that all three parties were known to each other.”