Climate protest leads to traffic delays in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Traffic between downtown Vancouver and the City Hall area has been impacted thanks to a climate march and protest organized by For Our Kids.

The march began at Vancouver City Hall around 1 pm and protesters are walking across the Cambie Street Bridge toward the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Hundreds are in attendance at the “fun, safe, and family-friendly event,” which began with speeches and loud chants.

Vancouver Police Department officers appeared to be monitoring the situation, closing traffic lanes as needed.

Many attendees are holding signs, some directly aimed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for a lack of action on climate change.

Fossil fuels, rampant wildfires, heat waves, and the rising temperature of the earth were some of the many reasons the protest and march were held, according to organizers.

Live music accompanied the climate march as droves of people made their way to the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancouver police issued a public warning, informing residents to expect traffic delays.

#VanTraffic: A protest march is expected this afternoon, beginning at 1:30 at City Hall, going down Cambie and over the Cambie Street Bridge, and then along Smithe to the Vancouver Art Gallery. Drivers are advised to expect traffic disruptions in this area. pic.twitter.com/VfkWr2aOjM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 15, 2023

“In Canada, we have experienced the worst wildfire season ever with approximately 13 million hectares of forest burned, and 211 evacuation orders issued so far, far outreaching any previous years,” a release from For Our Kids reads.

“The rate and intensity of climate change is real and frightening. It is now plain to see that how we are responding to the causes of climate change is not commensurate with the impacts we are facing.”