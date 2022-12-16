A devastating Gastown fire occurred on Monday, April 11, earlier this year. The now-historic neighbourhood was also home to one of the most destructive fires in Vancouver’s history 136 years ago, known now as the great Vancouver fire.

The story starts on a hot summer day. It was June 13, 1886; what was then known as Gastown made up practically the entirety of Vancouver, and nearly all of it was burned down and destroyed within a matter of moments.

According to a news report also stored in the City of Vancouver Archives, the city only took about 45 minutes to become an ashy black skeleton of its former self.

The archives also highlight the Indigenous community’s crucial role during the catastrophic event, as the Squamish Nation likely saved many lives.

“That was the end of Vancouver,” said a woman interviewed in the 1960s. She was a young girl at the time of the fire.

The fires resulted from controlled land-clearing fires that suddenly weren’t under control due to windy weather conditions. The impact of the fires was devastating. The only structures that weren’t destroyed included a stone building and just a few others.

Historic reports via the City of Vancouver Archives suggest that there was $1.3 million lost in destroyed property, which today would be closer to $40 million.

One of the quotes from the archives is from a lady who saw the fire from a boat in Coal Harbour. She said that it was a “grand but awful site.”

Members of the Squamish Nation saw the fires from a distance and came to the aid of as many people as they could in canoes.

This was before the blaze got out of control:

This was the aftermath:

The archives include photos like the following one, highlighting just how different Vancouver was then, showcasing Gastown as the actual city centre, with the West End being made up of trees and undeveloped land. In addition, the map states that much of the West End was “heavily timbered and swampy.”

Recovery

It didn’t take long for redevelopment to start after the great Vancouver fire, and reports from the archives suggest that it only took four days for new structures to show up. That reality seems highly unlikely in a modern Vancouver, with all the current red tape and bureaucracy.

The following picture shows men in a refugee tent, ready to work just days after the fire.

The great Vancouver fire fundamentally shaped the future path of Vancouver in many ways. While the physical aftermath of the fire seemed catastrophic, with the city in literal ashes after the fire was extinguished, the hopes of a brighter future kept burning.

A hope that many vulnerable communities and residents in Vancouver are still looking for.