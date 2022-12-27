News

Vehicle engulfed in flames during early-morning Kitsilano fire (VIDEO)

Dec 27 2022, 6:59 pm
@anthonydz_/Twitter

Huge flames from a vehicle fire in Kitsilano Tuesday morning lit up West 4th Avenue before firefighters arrived to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out when the occupant of the parked van was using a camping stove to cook, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services assistant chief Brad Hesse told Daily Hive. The occupant was able to get out before the flames overtook the van, and was taken to Vancouver General Hospital for minor burns.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 am, and two firetrucks could be heard arriving at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Vine Street. Witnesses in nearby apartments shared photos and videos of the fire, which happened it was still dark.

The fire was confined to the van, which was parked outside the former Browns Social House across from Shoppers Drug Mart.

“We’re really encouraging people to be careful anytime they’re trying to use heating devices or cooking devices,” Hesse said. “It’s unfortunate. I mean, they’re doing things they shouldn’t be doing. But they have to survive and stay warm, too.”

