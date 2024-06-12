National Indigenous Peoples Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

National Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated across the country on Friday, June 21, and there are many events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver that you can check out.

This important day acknowledges the rich culture, heritage, and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, including the 10 First Nations in our region.

To help you get inspired and informed about the Indigenous peoples of Canada and here locally, here are 8 National Indigenous Peoples Day events to discover around Metro Vancouver.

What: Urban Ink hosts a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day and a fundraiser for future seasons at Hastings Racecourse. Keep the Fire Burning is a free event with musical performances, complimentary food, door prizes, and more.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The District of West Vancouver commemorates this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day with free activities at Ambleside Park. Attendees will experience Indigenous artists sharing traditional art forms with the community, live musical performances, and a salmon dinner.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Carnegie Community Centre, in partnership with the City of Vancouver, hosts an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Attendees will enjoy cultural sharing performances, community organization tables, giveaways, and more.

The event will also feature pop-up performances from J.B. The First Lady, Mannix, Haida Dance Group, and more throughout the day.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Carnegie Community Centre – 401 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Burnaby is hosting a community celebration at Edmonds Park and Plaza in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. The family-friendly event will feature Afro-Indigenous songwriter Sekawnee, a traditional Salish song and dance performance by Tsatsu Stalqayu, a multi-disciplinary performance by Spakwus Slolem West Coast, a First Nations mask performance by Git Hayetsk Dancers, and more.

There will also be an Indigenous artisan market, games, bannock, and other activities for all ages.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Civic Square – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in style with a warehouse dance party filled with some of the best queer Indigenous DJs, artists, and dancers for a warehouse dance party.

DJs Kota, Zuleyyma, and Salish Siriano will be holding it down as the guests dance deep into the night at The Birdhouse.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: The Birdhouse – 44 West 4th Avenue Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees; purchase online

What: VIFF is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day by inviting acclaimed director Corey Payette (Les Filles du Roi) to curate four films. Head down to Vancity Theatre to see LFdR, Wildhood, Bones of Crows and Hey Viktor! Free admission for Indigenous-identifying persons.