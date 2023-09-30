For 16-year-old Logan Keilty, connecting with his Indigenous heritage is an important part of life.

“I am Anishnaabe and a member of Henvey Inlet First Nation. I’ve grown up in Vancouver, so consider myself an urban First Nation youth,” explained Keilty to Daily Hive. “I’ve had the opportunity to participate in cultural events and celebrations on my traditional territory and on the unceded territory of the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

“I have learned so much about my culture from my family. My grandma and my aunties are especially wonderful to learn from.”

Keilty is also an exemplary role model in his own right, working as a volunteer with BGC Canada – South Coast BC Club. His hard work giving back to his community helped him win BGC Canada’s second-ever Indigenous Youth of the Year award.

“It means a lot to me to have been selected as this year’s Indigenous Youth of the Year winner,” shared Keilty. As the second-ever recipient, I am encouraged that BGC has recognized the importance of holding up and honouring Indigenous youth in this way.

“I recognize the significance and importance of what this means and being a role model for Indigenous youth and First Nations youth across Canada. BGC has given me so many opportunities, and this is just another one! I’m so grateful and thankful.”

Keilty has participated in BGC Canada events for eight years in programs like Camp Potlach, intramural sports, and truth and reconciliation workshops. He also regularly volunteers time with children and shares his family’s Indigenous traditions and culture to begin meaningful dialogue.

The youth leader is also ready to honour and remember residential school survivors and their families on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30.

“Truth and Reconciliation Day is a day for Canadians to listen with open hearts,” Keilty explained. “It is a day where survivors and their families have an opportunity to share their truths and for their neighbours and communities to listen and support them.

“In my perspective, truth and reconciliation doesn’t just happen once a year. It is an important reminder for everybody to reflect on the true past of this country and the impact it’s had on so many people.”

Keilty is also grateful to his supportive family members for helping him connect to his Indigenous heritage.

“My grandma is the one who supports me the most in reconnecting with my culture, along with my mom, who works at the First Nations Health Authority. I really look up to my mom and her work as I believe it is a very important job she is doing.

“I also have my great uncle to thank for my very first guitar. It was an acoustic guitar he had in his garage, and I spent hours upon hours alone practicing on that guitar, trying to perfect every riff and solo I was learning – and the hard work paid off.”

Music is another great joy in Keilty’s life. He is a student at the Sarah Mclachlan School of Music, learning to play the guitar and drums while participating in the jazz band.

“Writing and playing music is very important to me,” added Keilty, who will be attending the BGC Youth of the Year Awards in Toronto this October. “Arts play a huge part in my life, and it inspires me every day.”

Like the arts, Keilty is also inspiring youth, and his community is excited to see where his journey takes him next.