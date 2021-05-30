15 things to do in Vancouver this week: May 31 to June 6, 2021

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Welcome to June, everyone! Let’s get the new month going with our checklist of 15 things to do from May 31 to June 6. Art Walk Strathcona, Stanley Park Train and more.

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: June 1 to June 30

Time: Various times

Where: Visit capilanomall.com/nosh for more details

Cost: Free

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until June 27, 2021; Wednesdays to Sundays from June 30 to September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown is a Ming Dynasty-style garden-home museum, and is the first among its kind to have been built outside of China. Go for a peaceful stroll while discovering culture and community.

When: Friday to Sunday in June 2021

Time: Entry times will be available every 30 minutes starting at 11 am, with the last entry time at 3 pm.

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $12-$16 or $32 for family, more details and purchase Online

What: You work hard and now it’s time to treat yourself! Take a break and check out this list of where to find some of the best little sweets around, from tiny tarts to cute delicate cakes and more.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of mini desserts Online

What: Upintheair Theatre’s rEvolver Festival features 12 artist presentations divided into audio and digital experiences. There will be workshops and conversations as well as readings and talkbacks around themes of activism and environment, colonialism and identity, mental health and hope.

When: Now until June 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free though donations are welcome, register online

What: Vancouver Heritage Foundation presents a virtual edition of the Heritage House Tour is back. There will be two online events where participants will tour six unique homes and discover their stories.

When: June 3 and June 8, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30-$40, purchase online

What: Art Walk Strathcona is a self-guided tour of five billboards along East Hastings where Strathcona’s galleries are showcasing contemporary art from Indigenous and Canadian artists. Plus enter to win prizes by photographing the art billboards and sharing to your Instagram account using #ArtWalkStrathcona and tag @madeinstrathcona.

When: Now until June 14, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations along East Hastings in Strathcona

Cost: Free

What: The 14th annual Doors Open Richmond is going virtual in 2021, with new videos and behind-the-scenes footage from more than 30 partner sites spotlighted on the City of Richmond’s website and Richmond Museum’s social media channels.

When: June 5 to 12, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: With daylight lasting longer, it’s hard to resist some adventure. Fortunately, our extensive backyard has several route options that are not too advanced, but at the same time, a treat for the eyes. Here are eight of them.

Where: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: Megaphone hosts a livestream watch party spotlighting the writers published in this year’s edition of Voices of the Street, with the theme being INSIDE We Are All The Same. The event will also feature an interview with a community photographer whose photos can be seen in the publication.

When: May 31, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $11.62, purchase online

What: Laugh Track Pop-up Comedy Club presents Charlie Demers, Dino Archie, Sophie Buddle, Yumi Nagashima, Marito Lopez and host Chris Giffin in the Anna Junge’s Brain Cancer Awareness Virtual Comedy Fundraiser. All proceeds will be donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

When: June 5, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Performing arts curator and facilitator Joyce Rosario and founder of Fascinator Management Dani Fecko share practical tips, tricks, and skills for artists to talk about their art.

When: June 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver International Children’s Festival presents theatre, music, dance and storytelling performances created specifically for children. This year’s festival is all virtual with a mix of live and pre-recorded online shows by artists like Bobs & Lolo, The Human Radio, Fred Penner, and more.

When: May 31 to June 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, purchase online

What: A free educational Hash 101 session on the history, uses and consumption of hash is taking place on June 2. Hosted by Simply Bare Organic’s Director of Cannabis, Mikky Hasch, and Adolfo Gonzalez and Julie Domingo from CannaReps, the event will take attendees through the evolution of hash, looking back at history and where we are today. Cannabis entrepreneurs and educators, the Stolbie Sisters, will also share their hash experiences with attendees.

When: June 2, 2021

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Tickets: Free

* This indicates a sponsored placement.