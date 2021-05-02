15 things to do in Vancouver this week: May 3 to 9, 2021

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first week of May has arrived and there are many fun things to do around Vancouver and online to start the month. From DOXA to Mother’s Day and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week.

See also:

What: Featuring fourteen community artists, Wheel Voices: Tune In! is a virtual performance rooted in the disability experience that combines original scenes, rap, spoken word, and choral pieces. The show on May 5 features ASL Interpretation and May 14 is presented with audio description and captioning. Both performances includes a post-show live Q&A with the cast and crew.

When: May 5 and 14, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, purchase online

What: New Zealand-born and Vancouver-based artist Gabryel Harrison’s latest collection of oil and acrylic paintings are described by her as being “grounded in my earlier work with floral imagery yet informed by the experience of being in a new unknown.” See After Every Winter, Soft Wind at VisualSpace Gallery until May 15.

When: Now until May 15, 2021 (closed Sunday and Monday)

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: VisualSpace Gallery – 3352 Dunbar St., Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The VIMFF’s online platform presents four unique films, including two North American premieres, that celebrate the spirit of adventure while raising questions about Inclusivity and Environmentalism. The Adventuring in a Changing World show will also include a live interactive virtual workshop with Canadian explorer, Kevin Vallelly, who will share captivating stories from his expeditions, and valuable tools to help you plan your next personal adventure.

When: May 5 to 19, 2021

Time: Viewing Period from May 5 at 12 pm to May 19 at midnight. Ticket sales end on May 12 at midnight.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, purchase online

What: Restaurants in different cities sign up and create a unique pizza to offer patrons until May 7. Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website once it officially kicks off. The week-long pizza festival is brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.

When: Now until May 7, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants around Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of La Pizza Week restaurants Online

What: DanceHouse presents an outdoor video projection of REBO(U)ND by Montreal choreographer Caroline Laurin-Beaucage. Projected on the wall of a tower in English Bay, REBO(U)ND is a seven-minute video on loop that “reveals and magnifies bodies on the verge of escaping gravity.”

When: Now until May 8, 2021

Time: Starting 30 minutes after sunset until 10:30 pm

Where: On Denman St. between Pendrell St and Morton Ave.

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based Bharata Natyam dance artist Vidya Kotamraju performs a livestreamed edition of Longing… at the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival. The two-part performance is described as being based on the universal themes of romantic and spiritual yearning for love, companionship, and oneness.

When: May 6, 7 and 8, 2021

Time: May 6 and 7 at 7 pm, May 8 at 4 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: By donation, purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival celebrates its 20th Anniversary in May, with virtual screenings, Q&As, industry events and more. This year livestreamed DOXA features over 50 documentaries, including shorts, features and world premieres from Canada and around the world. There is also a DOXA drive-in film festival happening at PNE Amphitheatre from May 13 to 15.

When: May 6 to 16, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and a DOXA drive-in film festival at the PNE Amphitheatre

Cost: Various, buy tickets online

What: UBC Asian Studies and explorASIAN present a virtual panel conversation, discussing the significance of Asian Heritage Month to Asian-Canadians living in Vancouver today. Questions are welcome, and can be pre-submitted before the event or asked live.

When: May 6, 2021

Time: 5 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Reid Gallery (@billreidgallery)

What: This solo exhibition by Luke Parnell is a powerful exploration of the relationship between Northwest Coast Indigenous oral histories, conceptual art, and traditional formline design. Indigenous History in Colour’s playful juxtapositions and bold commentary is inspired by history, pop culture, and Bill Reid. Parnell’s multidisciplinary analysis of the shifting perspectives of Northwest Coast art in modern history challenges contemporary discourse on notions of reconciliation, repatriation and representation today.

When: Exhibition until May 9, 2021

Where: Bill Reid Gallery – 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The only thing we love more than an awesome patio is an awesome rooftop patio. Lucky for Vancouverites, we’ve got a few stellar spaces to choose from in the patio category, making patio hopping the city’s skyline a total blast. From lush garden oases to sleek modern hangouts, check out our list of the best rooftop patios in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Location: Various restaurants across Vancouver

What: Springtime in Vancouver means enjoying the beautiful cherry blossoms. In fact, across the city, there are over 90,000 flowering trees, including more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees.

There are plenty of nearby spots with stunning cherry blossoms, just make sure to be respectful if you’re in a residential neighbourhood!

When: Springtime

Where: Various locations across Vancouver

Cost: Free of charge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you need something sugary and sweet for Mom, we’ve got you covered. Here is our list of the 13 best places to get Mother’s Day treats in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Location: Various restaurants and shops across Vancouver

What: The Opera Project in Vancouver presents a free virtual concert on Mother’s Day featuring the launch of Top HeARTS Troupe & Top Hat Train. A Breath of Fresh Air showcases a variety of works from composers like Mozart, Verdi, Gershwin, and more.

When: May 9, 2021

Time: 12 am to midnight

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: This month, 27 teams representing Vancouver’s top brands are coming together to help move the city towards zero waste. The Brand Battle for Good Award Night is hosted by emcee Zain Meghi and will spotlight the top three solutions. The event also features live music by The Long War and live mural painting by Jesse Gouchey of Maskwa Murals.

When: May 5, 2021

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register Online