15 things to do in Vancouver this week: May 17 to 23

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’re halfway through May and there are many fun events to check out this week in Vancouver. From Music on Main to Farmers Market, Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival and more, here are 15 things to do from May 17 to 23, 2021.

What: The West Coast College of Massage Therapy hosts Information Sessions to learn about their 20-month, full time Registered Massage Therapy program. If you are looking to start or change careers, Registered Massage Therapy may be right for you. Lots of job opportunities, great pay, flexible hours and the opportunity to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of others.WCCMT campus is conveniently located steps from both New Westminster Skytrain stations.

To attend email: [email protected] Reference: DailyHive

When: Due to increased Covid-19 restrictions this event will be held virtually via Zoom

Tickets: Email: [email protected] to register

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: The 6th annual ParkerArtSalon includes “Essential Travel”, an exhibition at the Pendulum Gallery in Downtown Vancouver. The exhibit is on until May 28 and features works by over 50 artists that are part of a Canada-wide online auction held by auction and appraisal company Waddington’s. Half of the proceeds will go to support Beedie Luminaries Foundation’s program of scholarships for financially constrained students, with the other half going to the artist.

When: Now until May 28, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 9 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 5 pm (Saturday). Closed Sundays and Holidays

Where: Pendulum Gallery, HSBC Building – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, view and bid on the auction online

What: Music on Main is bringing audiences and artists together through their five-day festival, Listening.Together. Enjoy online performances by a variety of performers, listen to artist talks and learn about music.

When: Now until May 18, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, though donations are appreciated

What: The Anvil Centre Theatre’s The May Long Festival is an online festival showcasing New Westminster-based or affiliated performers. Artists and shows include Janice Bannister: The Weirdest Year of My Life, Krystle Dos Santos and Friends: BLAK | Canadian Women in Music & Arts, Devon More: Devon More or Less, and Jaylene Tyme & Allan Morgan: Reflections. Each show was recorded at the Anvil Centre Theatre.

When: May 21 to 24, 2021

Time: On-demand

Where: Virtual

Cost: $10 per device for each show. Festival passes are $30 for all four shows. Purchase online

What: The world premiere of yellow objects, an exhibition written and directed by Sydney Risk Award-winning playwright Derek Chan, is happening at The Firehall Arts Centre. The exhibition invites attendees to question our responsibility to future generations by stepping into a Hong Kong of two different eras: 2019 and 2050.

The exhibition occurs in the Firehall Arts Centre’s courtyard with objects, voice recordings, and projections. There are no live performers in yellow objects, and there is a limit of ten patrons per showing.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until May 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, $20 or $25, purchase online

What: Take a vurtual tour of Museum of Vancouver’s latest feature exhibition, A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, with local Chinese Canadian artist, Paul Wong. Attendees will gain insight into Wong’s works that were created or adapted for the exhibition, and also be able to take part in a Q&A.

When: May 18, 2021

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Sliding scale of $2.18-$12.20, purchase Online

What: Need some safe and delicious plans for the May long weekend? The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is heading to North Surrey for the first time ever later this month. Some of the trucks to expect at the fest include Juicy Green Express, Reel Mac and Cheese, The Truckin’ BBQ, Eat Street Dogs, Big Red’s Poutine, Tacofino Vancouver, Tin Lizzy Concessions, and more.

When: May 22 and 23, 2021

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: North Surrey Secondary – 15945 96th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Charlie Demers, Maddy Kelly, Graham Clark, Erica Sigurdson, Sunee Dhaliwal and Ivan Decker perform in a virtual comedy fundraiser for Partners In Health Canada.

When: May 22, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $14.44, purchase online

What: Upintheair Theatre’s rEvolver Festival features 12 artist presentations divided into audio and digital experiences. There will be workshops and conversations as well as readings and talkbacks around themes pf activism and environment, colonialism and identity, mental health and hope.

When: May 19 to June 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free though donations are welcome, register online

What: This exhibit examines how 800 Black immigrants who were invited to settle in BC by Governor James Douglas helped establish and stabilize British colonial communities. The digital exhibit has been curated by the BC Black History Awareness Society.

Where: Online

When: Any time

What: Dr. Sm’hayetsk Teresa Ryan leads a virtual mind walk through forests of home. Attendees will learn how the forest is transformed by cultures that understand the inter-connections of living beings. And in honour of Cultural Diversity Day, participants will discover how Aboriginal stewardship shapes the forest and increases biological diversity

When: May 21, 2021

Time: 1 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver certainly has no shortage of amazing brunch places, and now that it’s the warmer season, you might wake up and seek out a killer patio to enjoy a mid-morning meal on. Look no further, we have you covered. Here are our picks for some of the best patios in Vancouver to enjoy brunch on.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list Online

What: VanCAF 2021 celebrates comic creators from Vancouver and beyond in a week-long online event. Each day will feature workshops, panels, and more. Plus visit the Puddle Popper Lounge that is both as artwork and an interactive installation.

When: May 17 to 23, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Co.ERASGA in association with National Pilipino Canadian Cultural Centre hosts an online arts presentation of their works in “Ang Arte”. This virtual conversation features Vancouver-based Filipino artists Karla Comanda, Dennis Gupa, Jeremiah Carag, Lenore Lim and Alvin Erasga Tolentino. Moderated by Christina Panis.

When: May 23, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online