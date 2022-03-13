15 things to do in Vancouver this week: March 14 to 20

Spring break and St. Patrick’s Day in the same week? Let’s have some fun!

Here is our list of 15 things to check out in Vancouver from March 14 to 20, including Celticfest Vancouver, 54-40 in concert, and more.

What: Between 2 Buns Burgers and Flying Elbow Cheesesteaks Pop-Up are teaming up for a special collaboration event on Monday, March 14 in the former space of Bestie in Chinatown. Bring your appetite as the pop-up will be serving B2B Chopped Cheese, Flying Elbow Philly Egg Roll, waffle fries, cheese fries, and chopped cheese fries. There will also be a selection of local beer as well as other delicious drinks on the menu.



When: March 14, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm (TBD)

Where: 105 E Pender Street, Vancouver

What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd and more.

When: Fridays to Sundays until May 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, advance registration required

What: The Blarney Stone is kicking off their St. Patrick’s Day Festival at 9 am and it goes until 3 am. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic dancers, live music, a DJ, outdoor entertainment, and more.

When: March 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 am

Where: The Blarney Stone – 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.

What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.

When: Now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

Comedy night at Donnellan’s Irish Pub What: Irish comedian Amy Walsh hosts Comedy night at Donnellan’s Irish Pub during Celticfest 2022. Walsh’s extensive resume includes Vodafone’s Comedy Carnival, being a finalist in Comedy Virgin’s New Act Competition 2021, being awarded third place in Bray Comedy Festival’s New Act Competition 2020, and more. The show will also feature Vancouver stand-up talent. When: March 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Donnellan’s Irish Pub – 1082 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 at the door CelticFest Vancouver What: The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from March 16 to 20 and includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend. Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 19, and 20 and features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent and more. When: March 19 to 20, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Hometown rock legends 54-40 (“Ocean Pearl”, “I Go Blind”) celebrate their 40th anniversary with a trio of shows at the Commodore Ballroom with special guest Julian Taylor.

When: March 17, 18, and 19, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: An improvised soap opera set in the Wild West. The cast of Sin Peaks tells the tale of Sinwood, a fledgling town struggling with the inevitable US expansion and what that means for the folks in the free territory. But things take a turn when a lone rider approaches.

When: Every Tuesday until March 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Job Fair is happening on March 15, with jobs at Lululemon, Starbucks, the City of Vancouver, Amazon, and more. The virtual online fair is free for all job seekers to attend, and it’s more than a chance to apply for a role at a high-profile company or organization. It’s also a networking opportunity, a place to browse employer booths and connect one-on-one with more than 25 employers that are actively hiring.

When: March 15, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Online virtual event

Cost: Free

Monster Jam What: For the first time since 2019, Vancouverites can watch monster truck drivers go head-to-head at the PNE Pacific Coliseum. Eight world-class athletes will face off in Monster Jam, a test of speed and skill from March 18 to 20. Fans can ogle at the massive trucks up-close, meet their crews and drivers, and witness fierce rivalries unravel firsthand. Monster truck drivers make driving a 12,000-pound machine look easy. Despite their enormous size, the vehicles can do backflips, vertical two-wheel tricks, and reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. When: March 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Rocketman charts the life and music of the iconic Elton John. The VSO plays the score live to the film starring award-winning actor Taron Egerton. Enjoy “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing,” and many more in this unique show.

When: March 18 and 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is happening virtually from March 8 to 13, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film. There are 33 films in this year’s programming, including 17 Canadian films. The best part is that you can watch them from anywhere in Canada. When: Now until March 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Individual tickets from $13, passes from $100. Tickets available online soon. Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue their March schedule with a quartet of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Matchups include the New Jersey Devils on March 15, Detroit Red Wings on March 17, Calgary Flames on March 19, and Buffalo Sabres on March 20. When: March 15, 17, 19 and 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase onlineTreat yourself to delicious wings

What: Keep the napkins and wet wipes nearby, because this week we’re dishing on some great places to get chicken wings in Vancouver! BBQ, maple bacon, or slathered in hot sauce. However, you like your wings and drummettes, there’s a restaurant in Vancouver ready to serve you.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.