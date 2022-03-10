Dished Restaurant Guide: 6 places to get your hands on chicken wings in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Keep the napkins and wet wipes nearby, because this week we’re dishing on some great places to get chicken wings in Vancouver!

BBQ, maple bacon, or slathered in hot sauce. However, you like your wings and drummettes, there’s a restaurant in Vancouver ready to serve you.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit spots for dining, drinks, and more around the city!

Here are six places to get your hands on chicken wings in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiFive Chicken (@hifive.chicken)

Hi Five Chicken serves fresh, juicy, and crispy fried chicken marinated with in-house sauces and special ingredients 24-hours a day. Visit their four locations across Metro Vancouver to try their hot wings as well as their fried and roasted chicken, sandwiches, wedges, and classic sides.

Address: 203 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-4898

Address: 4361 Kingsway, #4B, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-4361

Address: 5933 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-4361

Address: 8669 10th Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-540-9255

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Apple (@badapplevancouver)

There are a lot of plant-based dishes to devour at Bad Apple, including its tasty take on wings, the Cauli wings. Choose from a wide selection of sauces including pineapple siracha, jalapeno honey, and more. And then pick your dips, ranging from wasabi mayo, dill ranch, and more. Badd Apple’s menu also includes Spicy Seitan Sandwich, salads, drinks, and desserts.

Address: 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8364

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Park Pub (@parkpubvan)

Looking for a cozy sports bar in the West End with great drinks, a delicious menu, and tasty wings? Head on down to The Park Pub on Mondays when the special is 59-cent wings, with hot sauces available upon request. There are also 14 screens to watch the big game and 25 rotating beers on taps.

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1831

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central City Taphouse (@centralcitypubsurrey)

Conveniently located at the shopping centre of the same name, Central City Taphouse & Kitchen offers an extensive list of scrumptious comfort foods and delicious drinks. You can order a pound of Fraser Valley chicken wings with your choice of sauce, including Honey Garlic Mustard, Marsala, and more.

Address: 13450 102nd Avenue, 190, Surrey

Phone: 604-545-1400

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parallel 49 Brewing Company (@parallel49beer)

Parallel 49 Brewing is a longstanding East Vancouver brewery with a wide selection of craft beer to enjoy in the 70-seat indoor dining area or its 120-seat beer garden outside when the sun is shining. It’s also serving up mouth-watering wings in its Street Kitchen, including your choice of sweet & spicy rub, salt and pepper, and hot wings. Each comes with a ranch, blue cheese, or creamy parm dip.

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

Instagram